Ed Sheeran seems to have become permanently melded to his loop pedal following a bizarre incident.

The songwriter is said to have led an outdoor rehearsal at a Suffolk location over the weekend, aiming to make the most of the early Spring weather.

Tragically lightning struck the BRIT Award winner, blasting him out of his sneakers and leaving his ginger hair singed.

Medics attended the scene, and while not physically hurt Ed Sheeran has been left with a strange affliction: he has become permanently melded to his loop pedal. According to sources from Ed's team he can now only speak in endlessly repeating sentences, largely borrowed from the lyrics to 'Galway Girl'.

"It's pretty frustrating," our source admits. Pressed for an example, we're told that when asked what he would like to breakfast Ed said 100 times over: "She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun, She got Arthur on the table with Johnny riding as a shotgun..."

"So, eventually we gave him that," the source explains. "And now he's pissed as a fart, endlessly asking us to put Van on the stereo".

Find footage of Ed Sheeran's affliction HERE.

Our thoughts are with those around Ed Sheeran at this distressing time.

