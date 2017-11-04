Ebenezer Drops New 'Bad Romantic' EP

Ebenezer has surprised fans with new EP 'Bad Romantic' - tune in now.

The UK rap artist is tipped to breakout in 2018, with hype settling on his every move.

New EP 'Bad Romantic' arrives just in time for Valentine's Day, and it's one of Ebenezer's most potent statements yet.

He explains: "I’m a romantic, but not necessarily the best one! Once you’ve had your heart broken it tends to turn you into a savage, but I’m still trying to be a better person for it."

"I made this EP to show the battle between the good side of love and the bad side of love, and how in just a moment you can fall in and out of it..."

Check it out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.