Eastenders Have Been Paying Tribute To Mark E Smith

The sad passing of The Fall's Mark E. Smith has brought all manner of tributes.

Leaving behind a powerful body of work, it was perhaps expected that the music world would pause to remember the iconoclastic frontman.

But we didn't quite expect Eastenders to doff their cap towards The Fall frontman, in the most subtle manner possible.

All week the show has been seeding songs by the group into its soundtrack, with viewers spotting the likes of 'Bend Sinister' cut 'Dktr. Faustus' playing in the background.

In one scene you can even heard The Fall's version of 'Victoria' playing in (where else?) the Queen Vic.

Nice touch for Eastenders to have The Fall playing in The Vic last night!! #MarkESmith #TheFall — Orla Hannon (@redOrly) February 13, 2018

It's a nice touch, we have to admit. Get caught up on Eastenders HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.