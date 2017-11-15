DYLYN Found Solace In Music To Make 'Wolf'

Toronto alt-pop artist DYLYN broke through last year, with each passing release seeming to connect with a global audience.

Debut album 'Sauvignon And A Kimono' arrives on February 23rd, blessed both with remarkable maturity and an innate pop touch.

We're able to share new song 'Wolf', and it presents the Canadian artist at her most potent, at her most refined.

Beneath its shimmering surface, though, lies a certain darkness; 'Wolf' emerged from a dark period in DYLYN's life, as she explains...

'Wolf' was the aftermath of a shitty breakup and my family divide. It was as if the universe was telling me to rebel and revert to autopilot. Shutting my feelings off for a little while was a much easier way to live - misery loves a hot guy.

Easy to relate to and difficult to dislodge from your mind, 'Wolf' is a beautifully constructed piece of music.