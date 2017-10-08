Dylan Cartlidge's 'Love Spoons' Is A Vivid Introduction

Good artists need to be able to stretch - and Dylan Cartlidge can certainly do that.

Shuffling between hip-hop, R&B, indie, funk, neo-soul and countless other styles, his genre-mashing approach recalls Beck, or even OutKast.

Underneath all this, though, is a very British sense of grit, something that places him more in line with Jamie T.

Debut cut 'Love Spoons' is extraordinary, with that elastic bass-line waltzing from speaker to speaker as those multi-layered vocals tumble down the middle.

The lyricism moves from the direct - "Keep doing what you do" - to the outright poetic, with Dylan Cartlidge displaying an incredible flair for language.

It's somewhere between Skepta and Alex Turner, The Dust Brothers and King Krule, and we're hopeless addicted.

Tune in now.