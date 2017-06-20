Dylan Carlson Shares New Track 'When The Horses Were Shorn Of Their Hooves'

Dylan Carlson has shared powerful new track 'When The Horses Were Shorn Of Their Hooves'.

The Earth founder and drone pioneer will release a new solo album later this year, with 'Conquistador' being constructed at God City Studios with Kurt Ballou.

Seemingly driven by both catharsis and collaboration, the five track album links to early Earth while driving out in solitary terrain.

The universe occupied by 'When The Horses Were Shorn Of Their Hooves' will be familiar to anyone who has encountered Earth, with its sparse yet endless guitar lines supplying a uniquely corrosive brand of minimalism.

Tune in now.

'Conquistador' will be released on April 27th.

