Dylan Carlson Channels Cormac McCarthy On His New Album

Legendary drone musician Dylan Carlson is set to channel American novelist Cormac McCarthy on new album 'Conquistador'.

The Earth lunchpin returns to solo duties on the record, five tracks of blistering electric guitar minimalism that reflects the scorched soil of the American Mid-West.

The material is said to be partly inspired by Cormac McCarthy's book Blood Meridian, a novel that visits the horrors white settlers often visited on the native population.

He comments: “I guess what ties this all together—all my musical projects and my life in general—is the idea of the quest, that search for new horizons and something unnamable and possibly unreachable...”

New piece 'Scorpions In Their Mouths' is online now, an unrelenting vision of bleak guitar minimalism conjuring landscapes of endless waste.

Find it below.

'Conquistador' tracklisting:

1. Conquistador

2. When The Horses Were Shorn Of Their Hooves

3. And then the Crows Descended

4. Scorpions in their Mouths

5. Reaching the Gulf

