Ducktails Picks Out His Favourite Record Shops

Ducktails is a notorious record fiend.

Real name Matt Mondanile, the American artist picks his inspirations from across the musical spectrum, veering from cosmic Japanese jazz to English indie pop.

New album 'Jersey Devil' is out now, and the subsequent international tour has seen Matt packed an extra, empty suitcase... for all the music he'll be returning home with.

Sitting down with Clash recently, Ducktails named a few of his favourite record shops to look out for...

Amoeba Records in Los Angeles

Great classical CD collection, HUGE store...

Low Company in London

Run by the label Blackest Ever Black, cool small selection of punk/ diy/ industrial vinyl - framed picture of Lawrence from Felt...

Music Merchants in Westwood, New Jersey

Local record store, incredible selection of sealed vinyl, great sandwich shops close by too...

Princeton Record Exchange in Princeton, New Jersey

Legendary record store in South New Jersey...

Crevette Records in Brussels, Belgium

Once again great amount of vinyl, cool prog section, lots of weird avante garde stuff...

- - -

'Jersey Devil' is out now.

