Ducktails' Matt Mondanile Issues New Statement

Ducktails' Matt Mondanile has issued a new statement responding to claims of sexual misconduct.

Last week a number of women in the United States made claims against the indie songwriter, gathered by SPIN in a lengthy report.

At the time, Matt Mondanile spoke to Pitchfork, saying: "There’s nothing I can tell you other than that I’ve done nothing wrong at all."

The musician had previously been a member of Real Estate, and the band issued a statement of their own explaining that he had been fired due to "allegations of unacceptable treatment of women."

Now Matt Mondanile, through his lawyers, has sent Pitchfork a full statement in which he calls himself "an insensitive creep" who indulged in "inappropriate behaviour".

He continues: "I make no excuses for my behavior, I only want everyone to be ok. Words cannot convey how truly sorry I am."

The statement also includes notes from Mondanile's legal team, insisting "there are two sides to these stories".

The note takes issue with Real Estate's conduct, explaining:

"Regarding Real Estate, the band required Matt to sign a “leaving agreement” in February 2016 that prohibits both him and the band members from making any negative or derogatory statements about the other, or that may negatively affect the other’s reputation and career. In violating the terms of the agreement, Real Estate band members were not “protecting the victims,” they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band's commercial viability"

Find the full statement below:

Recently, there have been allegations and articles circulating regarding Musician Matthew Mondanile’s past conduct toward women. This statement, issued through his attorneys, is intended as a general response to what has been written.

First and foremost, Matt would like to apologize: “I am endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behavior. I took advantage of my position as a musician, though I never intended to hurt anyone emotionally or otherwise. I’ve been an insensitive creep and again I apologize to everyone and anyone who was affected by this. I respect and commend the women who have come forward. Their breaking silence has compelled me to seek a more intense course of self-reflection, and personal development. I make no excuses for my behavior, I only want everyone to be ok. Words cannot convey how truly sorry I am.”

Despite Matt’s attorneys’ legal analysis of the allegations, Matt has insisted that nothing be said that blames or casts aspersions upon his accusers. Much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory. Nonetheless, Matthew accepts responsibility for his less than exemplary behavior. Matt realizes that in his eagerness for physical contact and gratification, he has been far from sensitive in his pursuit of women. However, Matt’s attorneys insist that it should be known that for each of the instances described in the media and online, there are two sides to these stories.

Regarding Real Estate, the band required Matt to sign a “leaving agreement” in February 2016 that prohibits both him and the band members from making any negative or derogatory statements about the other, or that may negatively affect the other’s reputation and career. In violating the terms of the agreement, Real Estate band members were not “protecting the victims,” they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band's commercial viability.

