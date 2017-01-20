Ducktails Announces New Album 'Jersey Devil'

Ducktails has detailed plans for new album 'Jersey Devil'.

The New Jersey musician returns to his roots for the upcoming full length, his sixth to date under the Ducktails moniker.

Source material includes everything from crisp indie pop to Japanese cosmic jazz fusion, with the final mixing taking place alongside engineer Ernie Indradat at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

He explains: “Everything felt right: the mini mall across the street, the stock brokers walking their dogs, and the sweet summer smell in the air...”

New track 'Map To The Stars' is online now - check it out below.

'Jersey Devil' will be released on October 6th. Catch Ducktails at London's Moth Club on October 2nd.

For tickets to the latest Ducktails shows click HERE.