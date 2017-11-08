Dua Lipa's Later... Version Of 'Homesick' Is Stellar

It's astonishing to see how far Dua Lipa has come.

When Clash first met her almost 12 months ago she was newly adjusting to her burgeoning profile, not sure exactly how to react.

Now, she's one of the country's biggest pop stars, fresh from an epic sold out night at London's Brixton Academy.

Stopping past Later... with Jools Holland for a live performance, Dua took that energy into the studio - and it showed.

This version of 'Homesick' is stellar, a crisp, buoyant, triumphant display by someone whose career is only just starting.

Tune in now.

Catch Dua Lipa at the following shows:

April

10 Dublin Olympia Theatre

12 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

14 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester

17 Birmingham Genting Arena

18 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

20 London Alexandra Palace

For tickets to the latest Dua Lipa shows click HERE.

