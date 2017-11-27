Dua Lipa Releases 'Live Acoustic' EP

Dua Lipa has released a new 'Live Acoustic' EP to toast her breakthrough year.
The singer released her debut album, and toured across the country - she even bagged a coveted Clash cover...!
Ending the year in style, Dua Lipa has released her 'Live Acoustic' EP, featuring stripped down re-workings and some new material.
Gallant makes a guest appearance, and it displays another side to the singer, and showcases the natural songwriting that sits underneath the production.
Dua says: “This year has been my favourite year ever. Releasing my first album and having the opportunity to tour all over the world and do something new everyday... I am so grateful for the response and my fans and everything this year has given me and I can’t wait for 2018!”
Tune in now.
Related: The Realest It Gets - Dua Lipa Interviewed
For tickets to the latest Dua Lipa shows click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.