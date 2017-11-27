Dua Lipa Releases 'Live Acoustic' EP

Dua Lipa has released a new 'Live Acoustic' EP to toast her breakthrough year.

The singer released her debut album, and toured across the country - she even bagged a coveted Clash cover...!

Ending the year in style, Dua Lipa has released her 'Live Acoustic' EP, featuring stripped down re-workings and some new material.

Gallant makes a guest appearance, and it displays another side to the singer, and showcases the natural songwriting that sits underneath the production.

Dua says: “This year has been my favourite year ever. Releasing my first album and having the opportunity to tour all over the world and do something new everyday... I am so grateful for the response and my fans and everything this year has given me and I can’t wait for 2018!”

Tune in now.

