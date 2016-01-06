Drum 'N' Bass Producer Marcus Intalex Has Died

28 · 05 · 2017
Marcus Intalex

Drum 'n' bass producer Marcus Intalex - real name Marcus Kaye - has died.

The producer helped push drum 'n' bass into the 21st century, continually finding new threads of innovation within his sound.

Marcus Intalex released his debut album '21' back in 2011, toasting 21 years in music.

Always keen to explore new avenues, Marcus Kaye began releasing techno under the Trevino moniker, working with labels such as 3024 and Hotflush.

News of the producer's passing broke earlier today - as yet the cause of death is unknown, with tributes flooding in.

