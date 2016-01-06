Drum 'N' Bass Producer Marcus Intalex Has Died

Drum 'n' bass producer Marcus Intalex - real name Marcus Kaye - has died.

The producer helped push drum 'n' bass into the 21st century, continually finding new threads of innovation within his sound.

Marcus Intalex released his debut album '21' back in 2011, toasting 21 years in music.

Always keen to explore new avenues, Marcus Kaye began releasing techno under the Trevino moniker, working with labels such as 3024 and Hotflush.

News of the producer's passing broke earlier today - as yet the cause of death is unknown, with tributes flooding in.

Truly heartbroken to find out about my old friend @marcusintalex. Im utterly shocked.

R.I.P. brother. https://t.co/ShcPRFDHEN — Boddika (@Boddika) May 28, 2017

One of Manchester's finest, Marcus Intalex. RIP. https://t.co/zEABotbA9M — Ninja Tune (@ninjatune) May 28, 2017

RIP Marcus Intalex. Such devastating news, another legend, one of Manchester's greats taken too early. Our thoughts are with his family — Chase & Status (@chaseandstatus) May 28, 2017

shocking to hear of the passing of one of the true greats of UK underground Dance culture and production... RIP Marcus Intalex — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) May 28, 2017

Jesus. Terrible news for dance music. RIP Marcus Intalex/Trevino. Such a massive, universe spanning talent. Travel safe, brother. — The Black Madonna (@blackmadonnachi) May 28, 2017