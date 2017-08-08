Dresage Pin-Points Perfect Art-Pop On New Song 'Gallery'

Los Angeles vocalist Dresage makes pop, but not pop.

She's pop in the sense of wanting her ideas to reach a wide audience, but her sharply defined melodies are informed by some left field elements.

Art-pop in the realest sense, new song 'Gallery' matches brooding synths to lashings of flouro-soaked colour.

She explains: "Rather than endless self-reflection and emotional torture, 'Gallery' imagines an alternate universe where every heartbreak is put on display."

"If we had the ability to see our romantic failings and achievements art-exhibit style, wine in hand and heels clicking on polished cement floors, maybe we'd see our past with 20/20 vision."

Pop from an alternative universe driven by a commitment to personal communication, 'Gallery' kinda sums up Dresage: honest, creative, and forever outside the box.

Tune in below.

