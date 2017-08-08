Dream Wife Announce New EP 'Fire'

Dream Wife are set to release new EP 'Fire' on September 29th.

The Brighton-Icelandic group have a powerful sense of purpose, turning each release into an event.

New EP 'Fire' continues their evolution, with Dream Wife nailing the live sound that has made them such a talked about proposition.

The title cut is online now, a bristling piece of guitar attack that recalls post-punk in its ability to continually probe the context in which it finds itself.

Dream Wife tell theFader about the origins of 'Fire: “It's a song of explosive emotion; volcanic, eruptive and reflective in turn. During moments of pure connection a bolt of fire can be felt between people. The explosion begins; movement is electric, conversation erratic and you become fully immersed in the moment. Thematically and tonally we explore the paradox present in the symbolism of 'fire' as both a creative and destructive force.”

Tune in now.