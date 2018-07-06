Drax Project Excel On New EP 'Noon'

New Zealand is developing something of a pop pedigree.

Take Lorde. The prodigal singer has stormed the globe without forgetting her roots, recently setting the record for the fastest selling show in the history of Auckland.

Except that record has just been beaten. Here to steal Lorde's crowd are Drax Project, a four-piece whose irresistible touch seems to conquer the internet with every single release.

New EP 'Noon' drops in a matter of hours, with lead cut 'Woke Up Late' surging across streaming services and racking up mind-boggling numbers.

Announcing (and selling out) and Auckland show within minutes, these are halcyon days for a group who just want to make bright, vivid pop music.

Drax Project explain: "We've been playing most of these songs live for a while now, so it was really fun to finally record them! We hope that comes through on the record and super excited to be sharing them with the world. We totally love the buzz of playing for people, but we're already itching to get back home to the studio and record some more..."

Well, we're able to provide a neat surprise for fans: the full EP stream before it hits streaming services. Delicious pop with a prodigal feel, catch 'em now before they explode.

Tune in now.

