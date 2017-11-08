Drake Guests Onstage With Boy Better Know

A matter of hours after appearing at Reading festival...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 08 · 2017
Drake (Credit: Vicky Grout)

Robin Murray / / 28 · 08 · 2017
0

Drake had a busy weekend.

The Canadian rapper flew into London on Sunday (August 27th) intent on creating something special, and made two epic guest appearances in one day.

First up, Drake popped up during Giggs' set at Reading festival. The UK artist introduced a "friend" to the crowd, with the DJ playing 'More Life' cut 'KMT'.

Drake then hopped in a cab to London's O2 Arena, where Boy Better Know were holding court with a spectacularly ambitious all-day event.

A close confidante of the grime crew - as well as being a sort of, part-time member - Drake's appearance was just one highlight on a historic day for underground culture.

 

Enjoying this "Julie bring me a couple cans" weather today

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

For tickets to the latest Drake shows click HERE.

Buy Clash Magazine

Drake
Giggs
boy better know
-

Follow Clash: