Drake Guests Onstage With Boy Better Know

Drake had a busy weekend.

The Canadian rapper flew into London on Sunday (August 27th) intent on creating something special, and made two epic guest appearances in one day.

First up, Drake popped up during Giggs' set at Reading festival. The UK artist introduced a "friend" to the crowd, with the DJ playing 'More Life' cut 'KMT'.

Drake then hopped in a cab to London's O2 Arena, where Boy Better Know were holding court with a spectacularly ambitious all-day event.

A close confidante of the grime crew - as well as being a sort of, part-time member - Drake's appearance was just one highlight on a historic day for underground culture.

Enjoying this "Julie bring me a couple cans" weather today A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

For tickets to the latest Drake shows click HERE.