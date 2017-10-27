Drake Drops Two New Tracks, Addresses J-Lo Split

Drake has shared two new songs, ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’.

The rapper intends to release new EP 'Scary Hours' shortly, with this pair of new songs leading the way.

Things get emotional, too, with ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ referencing his recent split from Jennifer Lopez.

Never one to shy away from emotion, Drake says he "lost a J-Lo" - referencing their short fling in 2017.

Check out both tracks below.

