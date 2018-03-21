Dr. Dog Make Classic Look Effortless On 'Heart Killer'

How you ever done a sponsored silence?

It's pretty damn tough. Lots of gesticulating, pointing, miming what it is you'd like.

Well, imagine being silent for three years... and not even raising any money for charity! At times like these, we truly wonder why Dr. Dog did it.

All that is set to end, though, when Dr. Dog break three years of silence by releasing new album 'Critical Equation' on April 27th.

Recorded to 16-track analogue tape, it's an album that reflects their 15 year (plus!) experiences, while adding something fresh in the process.

A deeply honest record, we're able to share album standout 'Heart Killer' and it's a taut groove allied to some sterling word-play.

As ever, there's a sense of energy, a freshness to everything Dr. Dog do, and that's something that hasn't dimmed over time.

3.35 of wonderfully giddy guitar music, you can check out 'Heart Killer' below.

