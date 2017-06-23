DOOM Posts Moving Note Following The Death Of His Son

DOOM has posted a moving note following the death of his son.

The rapper - real name Daniel Dumile - rarely gives interviews, and when he does the topic rarely turns to his personal life.

Posting on Instagram, the new note from DOOM details an enormously sad loss in his life, with 14 year old son Malachi Ezekiel Dumile passing away.

"May all our ancestors greet you with open arms," it reads, calling him "the greatest son one could ask for".

Read the note in full below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.