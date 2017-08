DOOM has launched a new project titled 'The Missing Notebook Rhymes'.

The project will feature 15 instalments of new material, and will be run in conjunction with Adult Swim and Mass Appeal.

Building up into an album's worth of new music, 'The Missing Notebook Rhymes' opens with new cut 'Negus'.

The track pits DOOM against the late MC Sean Price, with the masked rapper spitting: "Before you take a stab at it, think deep and study..."

Tune in now.