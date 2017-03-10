Donae'O Drops UK Funky Album 'Party Harder'

Donae'O has released new UK funky album 'Party Harder'.
The producer is a master of the genre, one of Funky's formative voices and - in truth - the sound has never truly left him.
Link Up TV invited Donae'O to craft a UK Funky tune in just 30 minutes at the end of last year, and it seemed to spark something inside him.
Re-visiting those formative sounds, elements, and vibrant club tropes, the beat maker dropped new album 'Party Harder' on New Year's Day.
Out now as a free download - grab it HERE, in fact - 'Party Harder' nods towards his roots while steering fresh paths within one of the country's most exciting, if neglected, club sounds.
Tune in now.
