Donae'O Drops UK Funky Album 'Party Harder'

Donae'O has released new UK funky album 'Party Harder'.

The producer is a master of the genre, one of Funky's formative voices and - in truth - the sound has never truly left him.

Link Up TV invited Donae'O to craft a UK Funky tune in just 30 minutes at the end of last year, and it seemed to spark something inside him.

Re-visiting those formative sounds, elements, and vibrant club tropes, the beat maker dropped new album 'Party Harder' on New Year's Day.

Out now as a free download - grab it HERE , in fact - 'Party Harder' nods towards his roots while steering fresh paths within one of the country's most exciting, if neglected, club sounds.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.