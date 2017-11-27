Don Broco Say Sexual Misconduct Accusations Have Been 'Publicly Retracted'

Don Broco have issued a new statement claiming that sexual misconduct accusations made against them have been "publicly retracted".

The allegations were made against the band's Rob Damiani, and involved a young fan of the group.

At the time, the musician commented: "I totally refute the allegations made against me. They are untrue and defamatory. The matter is now in the hands of my legal representatives who will be instructed to take the appropriate action."

Now Don Broco have issued a fresh update, claiming that the accusations have been "publicly retracted" and "an unreserved apology issued".

It adds: "We accept this apology in the spirit it was made and would like to draw a line under this whole matter so we can all move on."

Check out the full statement below.

We are pleased to report that recent accusations made against Rob have now been publicly retracted and an unreserved apology issued. We accept this apology in the spirit it was made and would like to draw a line under this whole matter so we can all move on. — DON BROCO (@DONBROCO) November 27, 2017

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.