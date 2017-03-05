Dom Joly Stars In The New Pop Crisis Video

Comedian Dom Joly stars in the new video for emerging talent Pop Crisis.

The rising songwriter - real name Christian Hardy - was formerly a member of The Leisure Society, who once encountered Dom Joly.

The two kept in touch, and when the Pop Crisis project was launched the television writer was keen to get involved.

New cut 'Tell Me I'm Wonderful' deals with depression and anxiety in men, with Dom Joly taking the central role in the video.

He explains: "When I heard the song I kind of instantly felt it was about the mask we all wear in public. I was going to do something really clever to highlight this but in the end just painted my face white and looked sad".

Tune in now.