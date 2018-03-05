DOKTA Nails That Analogue Crunch On 'Metronomic'

DOKTA wants to take a step back.

As a producer the rising London talent wants to focus on analogue kit, collecting a massive array of drum machines, synths, and other things that go bump in the night.

Working with 20/20 Vision, he matches brutalist techno - think early R&S, Aphex - against a probing, searching commitment to utilising fresh ideas.

Approaching old kit in a new way, DOKTA is set to release a full album on May 14th, with some stellar live shows planned.

Clash is able to premiere crunching, heavyweight new track 'Metronomic' and it utilises the full force of DOKTA's equipment.

Brutalist techno delivered with a perfectionist streak, you can check it out below.

