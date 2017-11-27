DJDS Turn Lana Del Rey's 'Love' Into A Dancefloor Bop

DJDS have turned Lana Del Rey's 'Love' into a dancefloor bop - tune in now.

The rising duo are fresh from working with Grammy nominee Khalid, desperate to work on new ideas each and every time.

Deciding to focus on a cover, DJDS opted to turn Lana Del Rey's 'Love' into a slinky dancefloor number, while retaining the rich emotional depth of the original.

Los Angeles vocalist Empress Of tackles the vocals, while the leaping rhythm has a tropical flair.

There's a nagging melancholy in the arrangement, though, one that recalls the emptiness and desolation of Lana's original interpretation.

DJDS explain: "the idea to do this cover came recently when we were spending some time in the studio with Empress Of helping her out with her new music. The three of us really love Lana's work and share a special appreciation for the song 'Love.' There's a story about LA in there that pulled us all in. We just wanted to try our own version, put our sound in it and pay tribute to a piece of work that really inspired us this year."

Tune in now.

