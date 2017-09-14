DJ Yoda + Teef, Murkage Dave B2B Klepto + More Play Clash Live At KOKO

After throwing a series of events within Camden's iconic KOKO venue, CLASH is returning with a crop of our current musical faves to put on a special party in association with Vero True Social. Once again, we'll be taking over the private upper floor of the venue, hosting an intimate party alongside the main room where DJ Yoda will be spinning a Clash x Antics special 2hr set.

It's taking place on Friday 29th June, and you can be there too with access to main room and our private event.

Upstairs in KOKO we welcome Teef presents 'DO WHAT YOU WANT' an inclusive party that encourages attendees to be comfortable in their own skin. This is a stricyly "no dress code" event, so anything goes - fancy dress, cross dress, casual, super sexy, glam - but just don't expect your kicks to come out clean. Alongside host Teef, Murkage Dave will be going B2B with Klepto DJ. It'll be a night to remember, with a free bar running whilst stocks last.

We have 200 free tickets for this event - get yours here!

Location:

Jack Daniels Bar, The Gallery, KOKO

1A Camden High St, Kings Cross,NW1 7JE

Standard admission tickets to KOKO can also be purchased direct here , but this will not secure entry to the Clash Spring private party in the gallery.

Time:

10pm - 2.30am, Friday 29th June

The event is 18+ and ID will be required for all attendees.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.