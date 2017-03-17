DJ Shadow Remixes Roach Killa

'Go Down Low' gets re-worked...
24 · 08 · 2017
Roach Killa (Credit: Bindi Sandhu)

Roach Killa was born in Libya, but came of age in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Part of North America's enormously diverse reggae scene, his work carries a brash swagger, but that's matched to an innate and exacting musicality.

New single 'Go Down Low' is built for club use, a serious banger with a tropical chassis and a purring Caribbean engine.

Roach comments: "'Go Down Low' is an infectious beat that demands you to dance. It’s a sound I think everyone from the Asian, urban and club scenes will love..."

DJ Shadow is a fan, and he's been granted the keys to the production for an epic new remix. It's a physical affair, with the legendary producer amping up the energy and laying down some trap influenced beats.

Direct, up front, and impossible to ignore, you can tune in below.

