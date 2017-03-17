DJ Shadow Remixes Roach Killa

Roach Killa was born in Libya, but came of age in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Part of North America's enormously diverse reggae scene, his work carries a brash swagger, but that's matched to an innate and exacting musicality.

New single 'Go Down Low' is built for club use, a serious banger with a tropical chassis and a purring Caribbean engine.

Roach comments: "'Go Down Low' is an infectious beat that demands you to dance. It’s a sound I think everyone from the Asian, urban and club scenes will love..."

DJ Shadow is a fan, and he's been granted the keys to the production for an epic new remix. It's a physical affair, with the legendary producer amping up the energy and laying down some trap influenced beats.

Direct, up front, and impossible to ignore, you can tune in below.