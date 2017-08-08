DJ Maseo, Bill Ray Say: 'NoMoreMumbleRap'

De La Soul legend DJ Maseo pairs up with Bill Ray on new scorcher 'NoMoreMumbleRap'.

The two have known one another for some time, with Bill Ray recently signing to the producer's Bear Mountain imprint.

A stellar turn on Five Fingers Of Death underlines Bill's raw talent, with the two developing an intense chemistry in the studio.

New single 'NoMoreMumbleRap' could be the point Bill Ray goes overground, a fun side-swipe against the supposed 'laziness' inherent in some SoundCloud rappers.

It's not quite a blast from the old school, though; this is done with affection, with DJ Maseo and Bill Ray laying down a challenge they want to see accepted.

A sign of things to come, you can check it out below.

Watch out for a full interview with DJ Maseo and Bill Ray on the site shortly.

