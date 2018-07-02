Dizzy's 'Pretty Thing' Has A Heartwarming Feel

Canadian group Dizzy have shared heartwarming new song 'Pretty Thing'.

The track emerged from their high school experience - something rock 'n' roll traditionally casts in a poor light.

For Dizzy, though, it helped form them, helped turn them into the people they are today.

These feelings emerge in the track itself, a bittersweet experience that uses the benefit of hindsight to craft something touching.

Emotive indie rock with slight folk trace, it speaks of life in a small town, growing up away from the city lights. Katie Munshaw explains:

"I wrote ‘Pretty Thing’ shortly after graduating high school. I think high school is traditionally remembered as a bad experience, and when I say mine wasn't, it's usually met with an eyeroll. ‘Pretty Thing’ was me saying, ‘No, this time of my life was beautifully heartbreaking, loving, and the friends I made have made me better. This is how I will remember them. This was a good thing.”

Tune in now.

Catch Dizzy at the following shows:

May

16 London Omeara (w/ Nombe, San Scout, and Aaron Taylor)

18 Brighton The Great Escape

Photo Credit: Leeor Wild

