Dizzee Rascal Announces New Album 'Raskit'

Dizzee Rascal has announced plans for new album 'Raskit'.

The grime pioneer has stoked speculation of late, with a series of mysterious posters emerging in his native Bow.

An obscure online playback yesterday (June 15th) stoked expectation further, with the rapper now able to confirm his plans.

New album 'Raskit' arrives on July 21st, and it promises to be a return to pure rap with utilising the experience of Dizzee's 15 year long career.

“The idea of trying to be my 17 year old self again just because everyone thinks grime’s landed in their lap this week didn’t satisfy me”, Dizzee explains. “I wanted to use what I’ve learned to make the best rap album I could, with no hands in the air moments, just using as much English slang as I could over the best beats I could find”.

New cut 'Space' is online now - a brisk, pared down return, it certainly signals some interesting times ahead.