Dizzee Rascal And Wiley Are Sparring On Twitter

And it's getting ugly...
Robin Murray
News
01 · 10 · 2017

Dizzee Rascal and Wiley are sparring on Twitter - and it's getting ugly.

Wiley has been objecting to Dizzee Rascal's use of the term 'godfather of grime', a sobriquet more often used for Eski himself.

The row started off with some direct, if fairly benign, comments:

Dizzee Rascal seemed to bat off these insults, but this remark from Wiley seemed to strike a nerve:

According to rumours that won't go away, Dizzee Rascal's 2003 stabbing was allegedly sparked by pinching the singer, gaining the ire of So Solid Crew. Dizzee immediately hit back:

Tinchy, though, doesn't remember any of this:

Wiley demanded to meet Dizzee Rascal, something the 'Raskit' rapper rejects:

The argument then turned back towards that infamous stabbing incident in Ayia Napa:

The row seemed to fizzle out after this, but Wiley did record a freestyle on Instagram - including a 'send' for Dizzee...

 

#LightWork

A post shared by Kylea Cowie (@wiley__) on

