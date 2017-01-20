Dizzee Rascal and Wiley are sparring on Twitter - and it's getting ugly.

Wiley has been objecting to Dizzee Rascal's use of the term 'godfather of grime', a sobriquet more often used for Eski himself.

The row started off with some direct, if fairly benign, comments:

Dizzee without me this career you have wouldn’t of happened ask nick right now Cos both of you owe your success to me I hooked you up — Chasing The Art #BBK (@WileyUpdates) October 1, 2017

Dizzee you have 1 classic grime album you are not god and you haven’t helped anyone in grime except yourself.Who took you to nick ? — Chasing The Art #BBK (@WileyUpdates) October 1, 2017

Dizzee Rascal seemed to bat off these insults, but this remark from Wiley seemed to strike a nerve:

Dizzee if you didn’t try and pinch Lisa Maffia’s Bum we would still be pals you stupid idiot — Chasing The Art #BBK (@WileyUpdates) October 1, 2017

According to rumours that won't go away, Dizzee Rascal's 2003 stabbing was allegedly sparked by pinching the singer, gaining the ire of So Solid Crew. Dizzee immediately hit back:

You were Fucking NYE when she was 14 and everyone knows she's not even the only one. https://t.co/37WuelAINF — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

You were locked in a room and beaten half to death for fucking with your DJs 14 year old sister. They made Tinchy watch he was crying. https://t.co/37WuelAINF — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

Why did you have her number in your phone? I don't know why you keep hyping, It's me fam I know everything just live your life. https://t.co/ogzvSqVDIG — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

Tinchy, though, doesn't remember any of this:

You were there yh? I cried yh?... this is Hilarious, story telling lol. — Tinchy Stryder (@TinchyStryder) October 1, 2017

Wiley demanded to meet Dizzee Rascal, something the 'Raskit' rapper rejects:

You skipped the last 2 festivals we were playing at and I've seen you twice in 14 years All you did was beg it both times. https://t.co/Yw6KSQsnmB — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

The argument then turned back towards that infamous stabbing incident in Ayia Napa:

No you didn't you got your head buss open trying to stop it. you took me to them to get rushed you lot thought I was a kid and it went wrong https://t.co/1x4E8yUJQf — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

You've seen the "energy" for yourself in Napa you didn't grow a set till the next day that's when you got brave. https://t.co/Yy4VEF59jn — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

The row seemed to fizzle out after this, but Wiley did record a freestyle on Instagram - including a 'send' for Dizzee...

#LightWork A post shared by Kylea Cowie (@wiley__) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

