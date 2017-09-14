Dilly Dally Announce New Album 'Heaven'

Dilly Dally will release their second album 'Heaven' on September 14th.

Set to be released on Partisan Records, it's marked by a bold statement of intent from Katie Monk, who comments: "This feels like the album we’d make if the band died and went to heaven..."

Produced by Rob Schnapf in Los Angeles, the record is led out by new song 'I Feel Free', a track that severs the band from their past.

She adds: “this song is me asking my bandmates to let go of what’s been weighing us down. We’re not going to let the past hold us back from our dreams. Let’s do this thing.”

The singer and main songwriter also directed the visuals, dominated by a search for sun in a clouded sky... and the unearthing of graves.

Tune in now.

Catch Dilly Dally at London's Sebright Arms on October 9th.

For tickets to the latest Dilly Dally shows click HERE.

