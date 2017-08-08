Destroyer Introduces New Album 'ken'

Destroyer will release new album 'ken' on October 20th.

The intriguing one word title seemingly owes a debt to an English ballad, with Dan Bejar also referencing the end of the Thatcher era and Suede in the press note.

Here's the introductory quote:

Sometime last year, I discovered that the original name for “The Wild Ones” (one of the great English-language ballads of the last 100 years or so) was “Ken.”

I had an epiphany, I was physically struck by this information. In an attempt to hold on to this feeling, I decided to lift the original title of that song and use it for my own purposes. It’s unclear to me what that purpose is, or what the connection is.

I was not thinking about Suede when making this record. I was thinking about the last few years of the Thatcher era. Those were the years when music first really came at me like a sickness, I had it bad. Maybe “The Wild Ones” speaks to that feeling, probably why Suede made no sense in America.

I think “ken” also means “to know.”

Produced by Black Mountain's Josh Wells, Destroyer lead new album 'ken' with 'Sky's Grey' - tune in below.

Catch Destroyer at the following shows:

October

11 Brighton Patterns

November

1 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

3 Dublin Button Factory

5 Glasgow CCA (270)

6 Newcastle The Cluny

7 London Scala