dervisis Excels On New Track 'Missing'

Greek talent dervisis has witnessed huge changes in his home country.

Economic catastrophe. Governments rising and falling. But along the way he's held true to his home city of Athens, to the people around him.

This push/pull relationship is something he explores in his music, notably on his upcoming EP - pre-order LINK.

New song 'Missing' is online now, an intriguing piece of alt-pop that sluices together aspects of the political turmoil that has engulfed Athens.

Matching wistful melody to complex lyricism, there's a personal element to 'Missing' that makes it endlessly endearing.

He explains: "The idea behind 'Missing' was to create a pop track describing a needy and dysfunctional relationship, as a metaphor for my relationship with Athens, the city I grew up in. The past decade, due to the crisis (and decadence of the city, unemployment, shitty jobs, rise of the far right, gentrification, the absence of my friends who left to work abroad etc.) I have developed a weird relationship with Athens and sometimes I prefer missing the city than living here."

Tune in now.

