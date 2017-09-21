Depeche Mode Share Cover Of David Bowie's 'Heroes'

Depeche Mode have shared a stripped back cover version of David Bowie's 'Heroes'.
The band have included the song in a number of their recent live sets, a salute to one of their most enduring inspirations.
Now, with 'Heroes' reaching the ripe old age of 40, Depeche Mode have shared a full video performance.
It's a stripped down cover, with the group joined in the studio by film maker Tim Saccenti.
Dave Gahan's pleading vocal has a real moving quality, while the arrangement allows the classic nature of the songwriting to shine through.
A doff of the cap from one great to another, it's well worth your time.
For tickets to the latest Depeche Mode shows click HERE.
