Depeche Mode Drop 360 'Going Backwards' Video

An immersive clip directed by Timothy Saccenti...
Robin Murray
News
22 · 06 · 2017
Depeche Mode

Robin Murray / / 22 · 06 · 2017
0

Depeche Mode have launched a 360 video for new cut 'Going Backwards'.

The band's new album 'Spirit' is out now, with producer James Ford helping to steer the international success.

Completing a series of European shows, Depeche Mode will return to live duties later in the year with a four-night run at the Hollywood Bowl.

Album highlight 'Going Backwards' has received a new 360 video, with director Timothy Saccenti capturing a stripped down performance of the track.

An immersive affair, you can check it out below.

Related: People Are People - Exploring The Politics Of Depeche Mode

For tickets to the latest Depeche Mode shows click HERE.

Buy Clash Magazine

Depeche Mode
-

Follow Clash: