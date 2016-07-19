Depeche Mode Drop 360 'Going Backwards' Video

Depeche Mode have launched a 360 video for new cut 'Going Backwards'.

The band's new album 'Spirit' is out now, with producer James Ford helping to steer the international success.

Completing a series of European shows, Depeche Mode will return to live duties later in the year with a four-night run at the Hollywood Bowl.

Album highlight 'Going Backwards' has received a new 360 video, with director Timothy Saccenti capturing a stripped down performance of the track.

An immersive affair, you can check it out below.

