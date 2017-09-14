Denzel Himself Gets Personal With 'Chevi'

Denzel Himself can only be, well, himself.

The rapper is a striking talent, with a voice that is essentially unique - sure, there are antecedents, but his approach and visualisation is entirely his own.

New track 'Chevi' finds the lyricist delving deeper than ever, revealing a lot more of himself in the process.

The video was shot in his childhood home, and it's about as close to the bone as we're likely to get with Denzel Himself.

Tune in now.

