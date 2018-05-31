Denmark's Goss Excels On 'These Days. I Don't Know'

Danish talent Goss is most definitely one to watch.

Tipped by internationally renowned producer SOHN, while debut EP 'Healthcare' caused a huge stir online last year.

Gossamer R&B meets spectral electronics, his approach is continually suggestive and wonderfully concise.

New single 'These Days. I Don't Know' continues his rise, a beautifully composed return that fractures the templates placed in front of him. Infatuated both by the humane and the digital realms, 'These Days. I Don't Know' has incredible balance.

Goss comments: "Lyrically I am inspired by this new scene of poets writing about the internet, digital currencies, software, etc. I always felt the internet was an un-poetic place but I think this new wave of poets are making the complexity of the digital world beautiful."

"On the production side I wanted the track to have a certain pace but at the same time have it feeling somewhat laid back. I love when a production give a feeling of both being fast and slow at the same time. Both melancholic and optimistic, complicated and simple."

Goss helped craft the stirring visuals, which air for the very first time on Clash. He continues: “I did this video with my good friends, Joachim Fougner and Yilmaz Sen. The video is a one-shot and the ambition was to make three and a half minutes of minimalistic sci-fi.”

Tune in now.

