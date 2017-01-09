Demob Happy Have Remixed The Ninth Wave

Glasgow group The Ninth Wave are less of a band, and more of a free-flowing creative collective.

Live shows are like art installations, hugely creative events that fuse theatrical backdrops, dramatic lighting, and - naturally - heaps of stomping, infectious tunes.

The band's new single 'Reformation' is an anthem-in-waiting, with The Ninth Wave inviting their chums from Brighton to remix the track.

DIY kingpins Demob Happy have stripped 'Reformation' apart, re-building it in a curious, fluttering, and extremely subtle way.

The accompanying Lewis Landini directed visuals draw on the single's launch party at Glasgow's Poetry Club, where art student Dylan Moore crafted an installation backdrop.

Haydn from the band explains: “In Glasgow, there’s always been a strong tie between art and music. At different gigs, events, exhibitions and so on, there’s usually a really diverse mix of people from both areas, and I think it’s important to be conscious of it and recognise that."

"For the single launch, we just wanted to do something really different to what we’ve done at live shows in the past and the collaboration with Dylan is something we have been really excited about."

Enthralling viewing, you can check it out now.

