Delve Into The World Of Super Furry Animals With This Unheard Demo

When Super Furry Animals rolled up to the gates of Britpop - in an actual tank, no less - they seemed completely at odds with prevailing trends.

Seeming to emerge from their own hallucinogenic-fuelled universe, the band fused psychedelic greats with an awareness of two decades of Welsh underground music.

Debut album 'Fuzzy Logic' was an outstanding introduction, but for many fans 1997's 'Radiator' is when the band truly hit their stride.

Set to gain a 20th anniversary re-issue, it sounds as bold, remarkable and totally addictive as ever - perhaps even more so, given that the re-issue package contains a plethora of extras.

For the first time ever Clash is able to air the initial demo version of the Furries superb single 'Play It Cool'.

Stripped down to the bare bones, it sounds wonderfully, hopelessly surreal, but the Welsh band's innate pop touch rings out from every note.

Check it out now.

The full re-issue of 'Radiator' will be released on July 28th - order HERE.