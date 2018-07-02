Delta Sleep's 'Single File' Proves They Have Lost None Of Their Potency

Delta Sleep are underground heroes, a band whose sheer energy remains an inspirational.

Working with Big Scary Monsters the group went back into the studio recently, returning with blistering new single 'El Pastor'.

A neat, muscular take on their math-rock sound, it serves as a primer for incoming album 'Ghost City'.

Due out on August 10th - pre-order LINK - the record will be followed by a full UK tour.

We're able to share new song 'Single File' and it's a crunching return, all breathless twists, about-turns and sudden shifts in tempo.

Complex yet immediate, it's a sign that Delta Sleep's journey has plenty more riveting chapters to complete.

Tune in now.

Catch Delta Sleep at the following shows:

September

14 Oxford The Wheatsheaf*

15 Glasgow The Hug and Pint*

16 Bristol The Exchange*

20 Brighton Castle Street Snooker Hall*

21 London Bush Hall*

22 Leeds Temple of Boom*

23 Southampton Joiners*

* w/Tangled Hair

Photo Credit: Paola Baltazar

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.