Death Grips Are Working With The Director Of Shrek

Death Grips have revealed that they have been collaborating with Andrew Adamson, best known as the director of Shrek.

The group confirmed the news on social media, posting a photograph of the director in front of a studio mic.

Here's the message:

Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson pic.twitter.com/DVX9RbBGxp — Ꭰeath Ꮹrips (@bbpoltergiest) March 12, 2018

It's a somewhat curious pairing, and - as Pitchfork point out - could be an attempt to live out the internet meme Shrek but with Death Grips...

