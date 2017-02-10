Death Grips Are Working With The Director Of Shrek

Death Grips have revealed that they have been collaborating with Andrew Adamson, best known as the director of Shrek.
The group confirmed the news on social media, posting a photograph of the director in front of a studio mic.
Here's the message:
Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson pic.twitter.com/DVX9RbBGxp— Ꭰeath Ꮹrips (@bbpoltergiest) March 12, 2018
It's a somewhat curious pairing, and - as Pitchfork point out - could be an attempt to live out the internet meme Shrek but with Death Grips...
Related: Death Grips x Alec Empire
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.