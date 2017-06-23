Death Cab For Cutie Announce New LP 'Thank You For Today'

Death Cab For Cutie have ended weeks of speculation by formally introducing their new album.

The American band have been dropping hints on social media for some time, as well as confirming a short batch of UK shows.

New album 'Thank You For Today' will arrive in August, a 10 track affair that follows 2015's 'Kintsugi'.

New song 'Gold Rush' is online now, and it's just the sort of thing these tired ears want to hear...

Tracklisting:

1 I Dreamt We Spoke Again

2 Summer Years

3 Gold Rush

4 Your Hurricane

5 When We Drive

6 Autumn Love

7 Northern Lights

8 You Moved Away

9 Near/Far

10 60 & Punk

