Day Wave, Hazel English Tackle An Interpol Classic

Day Wave and Hazel English pair up on a new version of the Interpol classic 'PDA'.

The two go back a long way, with Day Wave acting as producer for Hazel English' recent output. Despite this, though, the pair had always avoided appearing on the same track - until now, that is.

Opting to cover an old favourite, the two allow their voices to intermingle on a dreamy version of Interpol's debut album track 'PDA'.

Day Wave explains: "I remember first hearing 'Turn On The Bright Lights' when I was 14. I was blown away. And for me the immediate stand out was 'PDA'. I've been playing the song on repeat ever since. I never thought of attempting to cover it until recently, it was almost too important to me. But having been so influential for me, I thought it would be cool to pay homage to the album."

Hazel English adds: "Listening to Interpol really takes me back to my teenage years and I had a really fun time covering 'PDA' with Day Wave."

Grey-flecked and wonderfully Autumnal, you can check out this new version of 'PDA' below.

