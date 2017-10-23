Day Wave, Hazel English Tackle An Interpol Classic

Day Wave and Hazel English pair up on a new version of the Interpol classic 'PDA'.
The two go back a long way, with Day Wave acting as producer for Hazel English' recent output. Despite this, though, the pair had always avoided appearing on the same track - until now, that is.
Opting to cover an old favourite, the two allow their voices to intermingle on a dreamy version of Interpol's debut album track 'PDA'.
Day Wave explains: "I remember first hearing 'Turn On The Bright Lights' when I was 14. I was blown away. And for me the immediate stand out was 'PDA'. I've been playing the song on repeat ever since. I never thought of attempting to cover it until recently, it was almost too important to me. But having been so influential for me, I thought it would be cool to pay homage to the album."
Hazel English adds: "Listening to Interpol really takes me back to my teenage years and I had a really fun time covering 'PDA' with Day Wave."
Grey-flecked and wonderfully Autumnal, you can check out this new version of 'PDA' below.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.