David Ford's 'Real Damn Slow' Has Got Them Economics Blues

David Ford is rooted in the blues, but wants to apply them to modern life.

And there's nothing more modern than economics. Since the credit crunch and the ensuing financial crash, the language of the economics lecture hall has entered everyday life.

The songwriter's new album picks this apart, looking at money, its role in society, and how this has been exchanged.

David Ford explains: “I became distressed at my ignorance on such a significant subject and so I began reading up on it. I soon became perplexed at how a scientific field populated by some of the most brilliant minds might arrive at such a disunited set of very well-reasoned opinions”.

New song 'Real Damn Slow' is part of this project, hinging on that seductive, razor-sharp guitar riff and his taut vocals.

Tune in below.

David Ford's new album 'Animal Spirits' will be released on May 11th.

