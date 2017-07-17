David Bowie's 'Heroes' To Be Re-Issued On Picture Disc

David Bowie's classic song 'Heroes' is set to be re-issued on picture disc vinyl.

The title track of his famed 1977 album - part of the Berlin trilogy - the same became one of Bowie's best-loved anthems.

Much covered, the singer even recorded additional versions in French and German.

In line with its 40th anniversary, 'Heroes' will be given a new picture disc pressing featuring an unreleased live version on the flip.

David Bowie performed the song for Marc Bolan's TV show on September 7th, 1977 but the set itself wasn't broadcast until after Marc's sad death.

Available for the first time, the 'Heroes' picture disc will be released on September 22nd.