David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy Gains New Vinyl Pressing

David Bowie's legendary Berlin trilogy is set to gain a new vinyl pressing.

The iconic artist's stint in the German capital has become the stuff of mythology, re-carving pop culture to suit his own ends.

Parlophone are set to issue the trilogy - 'Low', 'Heroes', and 'Lodger' - on February 23rd, accompanied by live album 'Stage' and 'Scary Monsters'.

Something to note, however: these albums were made available in the 'A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982)' box set, a release that caused some consternation among fans.

So will the much commented upon sound issues be fixed for these individual vinyl releases? We'll wait and see.

Bowie's Berlin trilogy will be re-issued on vinyl on February 23rd.

