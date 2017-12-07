James Murphy has revealed that David Bowie was instrumental in LCD Soundsystem's reformation.

The songwriter grew close to the music legend towards the end of his life, with James Murphy supplying percussion to David Bowie's final studio album 'Blackstar'.

James Murphy spoke to 6Music's Lauren Laverne, and revealed that David Bowie's steady advice helped him piece LCD Soundsystem back together.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” he told the presenter. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, it should make you feel uncomfortable’.”

Check out a snippet of the interview below.

Related: Complete Guide - LCD Soundsystem

For tickets to the latest LCD Soundsystem shows click HERE.