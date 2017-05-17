Dave's Later... Performance Is So Powerful

"What about the kids that ain't athletes or rappers?"
Robin Murray
17 · 05 · 2017
Dave

Dave dropped past Later... last night (May 16th) for an emotional, inspiring performance.

The rapper's meteoric rise has brought a co-sign from Drake, with Dave and AJ Tracey combining for a joint North American tour in the year's opening weeks.

Invited to appear on Later... Dave delivered a powerhouse performance, running through emotional cut 'Picture Me'.

Opening with the rapper at the piano, the track builds in intensity, with Dave asking: "What about the kids that ain't athletes or rappers?"

Truly special. Watch it now...

